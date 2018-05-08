New acquisition for hi-tech Peterborough company

Have your say

A hi-tech company in Peterborough has grown with a new acquisition.

Kamarin Computers, based in The Metro Centre, Welbeck Way, Woodston, has bought IT specialist Ivy Ltd, in Milton Keynes, for an undisclosed sum.

Kamarin’s managing director George Smith said: “These are going to be exciting times with lots of opportunities.

“Through this acquisition we have extended our IT footprint to the south of our traditional range.

“We will be able to invest in more engineers, and provide more for all of our client base, which we have grown by about 25 per cent.

“In turn, that will lead to a better and broader offering for all our customers.”

The deal took several months to complete with Ivy managing director David Brett keen to ensure clients and staff would be looked after.

Mr Smith added: “We’ve achieved that in a takeover that was never really about the money.”

