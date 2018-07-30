New accolade for boss of Peterborough legal company

Have your say

The boss of a Peterborough law firm is celebrating a new accolade.

Duncan Jackson, who took over as chief executive of Buckles Solicitors in April has been named as an Eminent Practitioner in the 2019 Chambers & Partners HNW guide.

The HNW (High Net Worth) guide is aimed at the international private wealth market and is generally used by legal experts and advisers to wealthy individuals.

The guide highlights Mr Jackson's expertise in trusts, Wills and tax planning.

In addition, the company, which has offices in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, in Stamford, Nottingham and London has retained its Band 1 ranking as a Private Wealth Law service provider.

Mr Jackson said: "I’m grateful to receive this accolade but it’s very much a team effort and I’m most pleased that our private client team has been recognised for the excellent service they provide.”

Buckles’ head of private client, Stephen Duffy, was also acknowledged in the rankings, being described by a respondent described as “very personable and extremely knowledgeable.

Related:

Leading legal company in Peterborough rings the changes