NATIONAL: Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses totally nude for £45 an hour

Fancy a new job where you could earn £45 an hour?

Sounds pretty good doesn’t it?

The advert for Naturist Cleaners. (Photo: Facebook)

And all you’ve got to do is clean someone’s house. Naked.

London-based company Naturist Cleaners is looking for people from across the country to work part-time, cleaning people’s houses wearing no clothes.

The company’s website states: ‘Naturist Cleaners are always looking for new part-time people to work for us as naturist cleaners.

‘A principal role is to do general cleaning in nudist private houses wearing no clothes.

‘We are looking for flexible, responsible cleaners no matter your age or figure.

‘We would contact you once we have the need for new cleaners in your area.’

Prices start at £45 an hour for nude cleaners, or you can opt for a fully clothed cleaner at £25 an hour. Booking fees also apply.

No touching is allowed, and taking photos or videos of naked cleaners is strictly against policy, the company says.

People interested in booking a naked cleaner can enquire online, detailing their preferences.

They will then be sent a selection of photos of recommended cleaners who fit the requirements.

To apply to join the Naturist Cleaners team, or for more information, see the website.

