N-ice way to say goodbye to Peterborough firm director after 50 years

A city firm has paid tribute to a former general manager who has retired after 50 years with the company.

David Barton had spend five decades with refrigeration firm King Brothers, based in Orton, before retiring earlier this month.

The former director of the company was given a special send off, as a large ice sculpture was created as he left for the final time.

Paying tribute, Martin King, company director said: “David’s dad was a farmer. When he was 16, there was not a great deal of work at the farm so he went to find a job.

“He came here and spoke to my grandfather - he had an interview in my grandfather’s kitchen, and started work that day.

“He stayed working here ever since.”

David became a company director about 20 years ago, and has seen a number of staff members come and go - even though the family run firm has a reputation for keeping staff for many years.

Martin said: “He has seen a lot of changes during his time. But when we go to regular meetings, people always say they would not like to play poker with him - he is always very calm.

“While he has retired, I don’t think we have seen the last of him here - I am sure he will come in to see how we are doing.”