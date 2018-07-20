Morrisons Quieter Hour launched in Peterborough: when does it start and how does it work?

Have your say

Supermarket chain Morrisons has introduced a new ‘quieter hour’ in stores to benefit shoppers who struggle with music and noise.

The Quieter Hour initiative has been created with the support of the National Autistic Society and is designed to help customers who find the noise associated with supermarket shopping difficult to cope with.

How will it work?

Morrison’s 493 UK stores will dim their lights, turn music and the radio off, and avoid making tannoy announcements as part of the quiet hour initiative, with the aim of creating a calmer shopping experience.

Stores will also reduce movement of trolleys and baskets, and will turn checkout beeps and other electrical noises down.

The move to roll out the initiative nationwide comes following a trial earlier this year in three Morrisons stores – Lincoln, Woking and Gainsborough – to find out what improvements can be made, and to identify a convenient time each week for the Quieter Hour to take place.

When will it happen?

The ‘quieter hour’ will take place in Morrisons stores nationwide every Saturday, from 9am to 10am.

How does it help people on the autism spectrum?

The Quieter Hour is primarily meant to help people on the autistic spectrum and their families.

Stores will dim their lights, turn music and the radio off, and avoid making tannoy announcements as part of the quiet hour initiative (Photo: Shutterstock)

“Around 700,000 people are on the autism spectrum in the UK,” added Daniel Cadey of the National Autistic Society.

“This means they see, hear and feel the world differently to other people, often in a more intense way.”

“Many people who are autistic or those with autistic children can find shopping in a supermarket an anxious experience,” said an initiative spokesperson.

“Listening to customers, they found one in five had a friend or family member with autism and many appreciated the option to shop at that time on a Saturday.”