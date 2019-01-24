Milestone treatment celebration for long-established Peterborough beauty salon

A beauty salon in Peterborough is celebrating after passing a new treatment milestone.

The Burghley Hair-Beauty-Academy, in St Peter’s House, Bishops Road, has welcomed its 1,000th customer for a specialist treatment.

The treatment is a microdermabrasion facial.

The salon was set up in 1981 by Chris and Tina Parsons to offer hairdressing, beauty and holistic therapy plus VTCT NVQ qualifications for staff in hair and beauty.

Owner Tina Parsons, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have surpassed the 1,000 milestone and proud to be working with our award-winning provider, SkinBase, on such a growing trend in the beauty industry as the demand for non-surgical procedures continues to rise. We are also very excited to be educating the next generation of beauty therapists.”