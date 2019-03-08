Milestone is launch pad for more success for Northamptonshire helicopter dealership

A long-established helicopter dealership in Northamptonshire is celebrating a new milestone.

Sloane Helicopters, based at the Business Aviation Centre at Sywell Aerodrome, has just taken delivery of its 500th new Robinson helicopter, the R44 Raven II S/N 14297.

It highlights the successful partnership between Sloane and the Amercia-based Robinson Helicopter Company.

David George, founder and chairman of Sloane Helicopters, said: “We are proud to have worked closely with Robinson for more than 40 years.

“As the first Robinson dealer in Europe, we identified that the market would strongly appreciate the R22 helicopter.

“Since then, we have introduced and supported the full range of Robinson helicopters and the great success we have experienced is down to the exceptional flying, safety and build qualities of Robinson Helicopters.”

With three orders from Robinson already confirmed for delivery in 2019, Sloane is looking forward to another successful year following on from the 12 new Robinson helicopters delivered in 2018.

Chief executive Kurt Robinson said: “Sloane’s professionalism, support, and enthusiasm for not only the R22, but also the R44, and R66 greatly contribute to Robinson’s success.”

Sloane Helicopters was appointed an authorised Robinson Dealer and Service Centre in 1976 and brought the first Robinson R22 into the UK in 1979.