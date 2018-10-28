Migrant entrepreneurs in Peterborough get a helping hand

A special workshop to help migrant entrepreneurs in Peterborough has been heralded a success.

The event was held at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, by the Allia Serious Impact programme.

Participants were from Japan, Poland, Zimbabwe, India and Italy, and the workshop focused on raising finance and growing a business.

Anna Urbanska, business support associate at Allia, said: “It was the first time we had organised a workshop for migrant entrepreneurs in Peterborough.

“The entrepreneurs were innovative, open and energetic, and it was great to see how keen they were to make a positive impact on local industries.”

A second workshop for migrants will be on November 14.

The workshop will look at sales, marketing and effective communication.

Attendee Bartlomiej Wydmuch said: “It was the best training I’ve attended – a lot of practical knowledge and a hint of how to take care of your business’s finances.”

Barclays manager Wasim Hanif led some of the workshop and focused on advice around how to get funding, and investors.

He said: “It is great to see that Allia are supporting migrant entrepreneurs in setting up and growing their business ideas.”

An Allia spokesperson said that entrepreneurial activity of migrants is near double that of UK-born individuals.

“Migrant businesses generate many jobs and opportunities for local people and we want to help them thrive.

“Some examples of businesses of the entrepreneurs who attended the workshop include an ethically sourced jewellery company, a forensic science service, and an organic cosmetics business.”