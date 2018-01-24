Metro Bank chief to be guest speaker at Peterborough conference

Have your say

The boss of banking newcomer the Metro Bank will be the keynote speaker at a business conference in Peterborough

Craig Donaldson, chief executive of the Metro Bank, will address about 100 business representatives at the event on March 8.

He will talk about the changing face of high street banking services and why Metro Bank, which invested £3 million creating a branch in Long Causeway, Peterborough, last year employing 25 people, has ‘broken the mould.’

Metro Bank was founded in 2010 and was the first new bank to open in the UK for more than 100 years.

It says it aims to shake up the banking industry with an emphasis on convenience with longer opening hours, instantly opened accounts and immediate access to advice with no appointments needed.

The conference has been organised by accountancy company Rawlinsons and will be held at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, in Peterborough, and is free to attend.

In addition to the keynote speaker, there will be a series of presentations and break-out sessions focusing on promoting your business through Google, taking your business to international markets, incentivising your employees, the productivity puzzle and mental wellbeing

Brian Jones, a former FTSE 100 executive and co-owner of a beauty and wellness spa Alwalton Hall, will also be talking about Creating Good Business.

Guest break-out speakers are from Worldwide Strategic Knowledge Ltd, Rawlinsons, Peterborough Regional College, CPSL MIND, Jez Allman Mentoring and Media Matters.

Rawlinsons’ partner Mark Jackson said: "Our annual business conferences have always been well supported and well received by delegates.

"The range of speakers and subjects covered almost guarantees that there will be something helpful for each attendee.

“We are also delighted to have secured our keynote speaker Craig Donaldson, who will provide a fascinating insight into the thinking behind Metro Bank and what makes them different."

The full conference programme can be found at www.rawlinsons.co.uk/business-conf- 2018.

Anyone interested in attending should email Joanna.bacon@rawlinsons.co.uk

RELATED:

Colourful celebrations as Metro Bank opens for business in Peterborough

Couple preserve their historic home by creating a new luxury pampering business