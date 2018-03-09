Medical devices manufacturer champions apprenticeship campaign

Medical devices manufacturer Coloplast has put its weight behind a national apprenticeships campaign.

Coloplast, which has its UK headquarters in Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, is supporting the national campaign Apprenticeships Work with City College Peterborough.

The company has five apprentices in Peterborough working in Customer Care and Charter home delivery service.

Coloplast director of human resources Ruth Hutchinson said: “Apprenticeships offer real career opportunities and National Apprenticeship Week 2018 is about showcasing how they work across all industries, sectors and job roles, from school leaving age to supporting the career development of existing employees which is the case at Coloplast.

“We’re delighted to be part of this local initiative with City College Peterborough and are committed to continuing our investment in this important programme which is reaping benefits for both participants and employers alike.”

Luke Cole joined the Coloplast scheme in September last year and is using his apprenticeship to study for a Level 3 Business Administration NVQ.

He said: “I wanted to stretch myself and strengthen my skills so I jumped at the opportunity to be able to do the qualification with the support of work. It lasts 18 months and comprises mainly course work which we get some protected time set aside to do.”

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, the Coloplast apprentices welcomed City College representatives to hear more about the apprentices’ roles, experience of working at Coloplast and their thoughts on the wider apprenticeship initiative.