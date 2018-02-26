Medical devices company in Peterborough named as one of UK’s best employers

Staff are celebrating at a Peterborough company after it was named as one of the best to work for in the UK.

Medical devices specialist Coloplast, of Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, was named the 68th best company to work for in the UK in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies list - up 10 places on last year.

Coloplast’s country manager Annemarie van Neck said: “We’re extremely proud to be recognised in this way and continue to ensure we have the appropriate infrastructure, work environment and support systems so our staff can perform at a high level.

“Ultimately, if our staff are happy, this makes for better relationships with all our customers, be they our suppliers, the NHS and healthcare professionals or the patients themselves.”

Coloplast has about 500 employees in the UK.