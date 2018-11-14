Meals manufacturer agrees relocation deal to Peterborough

Have your say

A manufacturer of packaged meals has moved into Peterborough.

Angels Meal, which was based in Essex, has agreed a 10 year lease on premises in Orton Southgate.

The company is to move into the 3,000 sq ft unit 15 at on Stapledon Road at Overton Park.

The new deal has been overseen jointly by Savills and Barker Storey Matthews on behalf of owners Orton Southgate Estates.

The food production company has agreed to pay an annual rent of £19,500.

Edward Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “The firm has relocated from Essex to take advantage of the relative good value and the city’s reputation as a key UK distribution hub.”

A spokeswoman for Angel Meals, created in 2016, did not respond to a request for comments on the relocation.