McDonalds launch home delivery service in Peterborough

You can now get a Big Mac, a Filet-O-Fish or any other McDonalds favourite delivered straight to your door in Peterborough without having to leave the sofa.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with UberEATS, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the Queensgate, Boongate and Bourges Boulevard restaurants.

Mcdonalds launch McDelivery in Peterborough

Local franchisee, Martin Cuthbert, comments: “My restaurant teams and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

"Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite menu items to your door at the click of an app. The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight (Queensgate 8am-11pm), seven days a week.

Daniel Calvert, Head of Launch & Expansion for Uber Eats UK said: "We're really excited to be launching Uber Eats with McDelivery this month. People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with thousands of restaurants across the UK and we're delighted to be expanding further."

McDelivery Launched in Peterborough on Tuesday, June 12.

Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com