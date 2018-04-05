McDonald's launch 'click and collect' food service in Peterborough

A McDonald's restaurant in Peterborough is one of the first to launch a new 'click and collect service'

The branch in Lincoln Road, Glinton, owned by local franchisee Matt Jarrett has launched a new mobile app allowing customers to order on their phones without having to queue.

They can also redeem offers and access menu updates, customising them so it is tailored to their preference.

How does it work?

Order – open the app and select your meal

Check in – when you arrive at the restaurant scan the code at your mobile order check-in point which is clearly signposted in your restaurant, then pick where you would like to eat; table service, eat in, or take out. You will be given an order number

Pay – pay immediately via the app using your credit or debit card

Collect – keep an eye out for your order number and collect when ready

Mr Jarret said: “I’m proud to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience with these new digital features. McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it, as seen with the addition of mobile ordering. We anticipate ‘click and collect’ being very popular particularly when people are in a hurry and on-the-go.”

"Other changes made to the restaurant also help customers enjoy their local restaurant in a way that works for them. Customers have the option to use one of the restaurant’s four self-service kiosks, meaning visitors to the restaurant can order at a speed that suits them, while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.

"The digitalisation of the restaurants has also made table service possible, with McDonald’s being the first in its category to offer this. The introduction of this service has also provided the crew with more opportunities to interact with customers, and build valuable soft skills from working front of house."