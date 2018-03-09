Manufacturers in Peterborough urged to join new green initiative

Manufacturers in Peterborough are being urged to take part in a new sustainability project.

Companies are being encouraged to take part in a workshop to look at how they can help drive the creation of a circular economy in Peterborough.

Engineering giant Perkins Engines, the European Remanufacturing Council and the Institution of Engineering & Technology will be among the speakers at the free event.

Organised by the Future Peterborough project, which is run jointly by Opportunity Peterborough and Peterborough City Council, it will take place on March 13 from 9.30am to 12.30pm on at the Allia Future Business Centre, London Road, in Peterborough.

The session aims to get more manufacturers in the area to adopt circular economy practices, which include designing out waste from products and processes, remanufacturing and reusing product components, whilst also making the resources already available go further.

Perkins Engines will share how their long history of remanufacturing delivers cost savings for them and their customers.

The European Remanufacturing Council, which works with businesses across every product sector, will look at the business benefits of a variety of sustainable practices.

The Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET) will outline actions companies can take to deliver benefits to business of all sizes within the sector.

Additional topics that will be covered include redesigning products so that they last longer, collaborative business models like hubs for shared equipment, 3-D printing/additive manufacturing processes that enable local repair services and create self-sufficiency and designing and manufacturing modular products for easy maintenance and repair

Katie Thomas, circular economy lead at Opportunity Peterborough, said: “We have some fantastic proponents of the circular economy in Peterborough like Perkins Engines.

"What we want to do is create a blueprint to help more companies embrace, and benefit from, the circular economy.”

“By adopting these practices, manufacturers can design out waste, avoid using landfill, find new uses for different waste streams and reduce the need for raw materials.

"This makes perfect business sense from both a cost and ecological perspective.

"“Having sector specific workshops means we can support each aspect of the local economy in a more meaningful way, helping those organisations collaborate to create shared savings and efficiencies.”

For more information about the event and to register a free place visit the Eventbrite listing or the Opportunity Peterborough website:

opportunitypeterborough.co.uk.

