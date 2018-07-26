Manufacturer to boost jobs and skills as it moves into Peterborough, says city MP

A leading politician has spoken about the importance of a manufacturer’s move to Peterborough.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara says the arrival of Advanced Handling to premises in Orton Southgate is good for employment and skills training in the city.

The material handling equipment supplier moved from Market Deeping, where it had been based for 40 years, in January creating 20 jobs.

During a visit to the factory, Mr Vara said: “I am delighted Advanced Handling has chosen to move to Peterborough, bringing new job opportunities to the area and allowing employees to learn some unique skills within the manufacturing industry.

“It was great to meet with employees who have been with the company for many years and to get an insight into this expanding company.”

Mike Prince, managing director, said: “The move to our much larger premises in Peterborough was part of an exciting group project to transfer manufacturing from one of our Swedish sites in Klippan to our new site here in the UK.

“In these times of change and with Brexit looming, I see the introduction of a solid manufacturing enterprise with a range of local job opportunities, as a real positive story for Peterborough.”

Advanced Handling was established in 1978 and is part of the Sunnex Group, specialising in lifting and moving equipment.

The company has taken over the manufacturing of lifting tables and goods lifts for its sister company BD Lifts, which meant that a move was needed to larger premises.

This collaboration has seen the manufacturing of BD Lifts specialist products move from their Swedish site in Klippan to the new Advanced Handling site in Peterborough.