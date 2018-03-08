Manufacturer in Chatteris wins national award for investment in skills training

An engineering manufacturer has won national praise for its investment in skills training for its staff.

Stainless Metalcraft, of Chatteris, which manufactures components for the energy, nuclear and medical technology sectors, has won the top honour for SME Investment in Skills.

Awards winners from Stainless Metalcraft.

The accolade was presented at the SEMTA (Scientific, Engineering, Manufacturing & Technology Alliance) 2018 Awards, which attracted more than 500 industry representatives.

Austen Adams, managing director, said: “To beat off competition and win this award is testament to the team’s mettle and the company’s commitment to investing in the future of our workforce and our business.

“At a time when many SMEs face difficult investment decisions, we see the value in terms of improving efficiencies, boosting revenues and reducing staff turnover.

“It is vital to help us achieve our ambitions for growth in very competitive markets nationally and globally.”

Metalcraft’s award, which was sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover, rewards the investment made in skills by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) employing less than 250 people in advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Martin Lawrence, commercial director at Stainless Metalcraft, said: “Investing in skills helps to maximise the potential of our employees and is important to secure the future of SME engineering businesses like us.

“It means our employees will have the opportunities to thrive and achieve their career ambitions, and provide the very high level of service our customers demand.”