Manufacturer creates 20 jobs as it moves to Peterborough

A leading manufacturer has relocated to Peterborough creating 20 jobs as it seeks to expand the business.

Material handling equipment supplier Advanced Handling has moved from its base in Market Deeping to larger premises in Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate.

Bosses say the relocation to its new headquarters has involved a multi-million pound investment and will create about 20 jobs - mostly manufacturing roles.

The new premises will double the amount of floor space for the business and allow for the introduction of new cutting edge manufacturing equipment.

Managing director Mike Prince said: “For 40 years we have been improving the workplace safety and operational efficiency in a diverse variety of UK industries.

“Our new location and the increased UK manufacture of our products mean we will be able to offer increased job opportunities.

“The main advantage to customers will be much faster lead times from order to delivery. We have plans in place to continue our growth.”

The new headquarters feature a large showroom where customers can experience the company’s products from its scissor lifts and stackers to lightweight lifting trolleys and overhead lifting solutions.

John Bridge, chief executive of Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is great news. Companies like Advanced Handling that make products and are innovative are the backbone of the economy.”

He said the city’s can-do attitude, transport links and availability of good labour helped attract businesses.