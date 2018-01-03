Major contract success for Peterborough roofing company

Have your say

A specialist roofing and cladding company from Peterborough has completed a major contract for national retailer M&S.

KGM Roofing, based on the Lindum Business Park, in Newark Road, has installed comprehensive cladding systems on the walls and roof of the M&S Foodhall in Lincoln.

The new M&S Foodhall.

The seven week-long project involved a team of 12 KGM employees.

KGM’s managing director Jason Harvey said he was very pleased with the project and the quality of the installation by his site teams.

He said: “We are really pleased to have been involved in this project.

“To see the quality of installation carried out on the roof and wall cladding systems we have installed is a credit to the hard work of everyone involved within the company.”

KGM is part of the Lindum Group and employs around 100 people from its Peterborough base.