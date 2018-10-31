Luxury hamper company in Bourne celebrates as turnover hits £2 million

A luxury gift company in Bourne is celebrating after its annual turnover hit the £2 million mark.

Hay Hampers, in Roman Bank, has reported a 30 per cent growth in turnover for its last financial year.

It follows three years of consistent yearly growth since the company was bought by the Da Re family in 2014.

Then the business was a £600,000 plus a year turnover high end food and drink provider.

But under the Da Re leadership, the business has seen turnover triple to more than £2 million.

It is also ranked as one of the top 10 hamper companies in the country, delivering gifts from rural Lincolnshire all over the world.

Managing director Gabriele Da Re said: “Since we acquired Hay Hampers, we have made big investments such as a new refurbished warehouse with state of the art packing and tasting areas, and a new ERP system fully integrated with our marketplaces and couriers.

“These investments, which were meant to improve efficiency, are now paying back.

He added: “From its roots as one of the many hamper companies in the market, the company has created a distinctive niche in the gourmet gift market.

‘We will continue to identify new opportunities and, by consistently providing unique levels of service to all our clients, we will continue to grow, thereby strengthening continuity of relationships, business confidence and job security for us all. It’s all about people at Hay Hampers.

“We know it’s our people who make the biggest difference as we move forward.”