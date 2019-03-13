Lidl names date to open job-creating distribution centre in Peterborough

Supermarket chain Lidl has named the date it plans to open its new regional distribution centre in Peterborough in a move that could create hundreds of jobs

The discounter says it intends to open the new 754,000sq ft distribution centre on a 34-acre site at Gateway Peterborough at Great Haddon on August 1 next year.

The retailer first revealed its plans to create its largest UK distribution centre in Peterborough two years ago but the venture was then put on hold.

The centre, which is expected to lead to the creation of 500 jobs, will manage the supply and distribution of food and non-food items to stores in the surrounding area using the latest energy efficient and zero-carbon technologies.

News of the planned opening in Peterborough comes as Lidl announced it is to close its distribution centre at Magna Park, in Lutterworth, south Leicestershire, where it employs 350 people, and transfer the operations to Peterborough.

A Lidl spokesman said: “All the affected employees will have the opportunity to transfer to Lidl’s new Regional Distribution Centre planned to open August 1, 2020 in Peterborough.

“Lidl has announced to its employees proposals to cease operations in the Lutterworth Regional Distribution Centre.

“If the proposals go ahead, the warehouse will likely close on July 31, 2020.

"We have explored all options, coming to the difficult decision that the warehouse cannot support its future growth in the UK.

“The 350 warehouse employees have been informed about the proposed decision today and a consultation process will begin shortly.”

Stephen Hutchinson, Lidl’s regional director, added: “Lutterworth was one of our first Regional Distribution Centres in the UK.

“We have not taken this decision lightly and have come to the conclusion the current building cannot support our future growth in the region.”

