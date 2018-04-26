Leading Peterborough employer named as one of best places to work in UK

Have your say

A leading employer in Peterborough has been praised as one of the best places to work in the UK.

AB Agri, based in Innovation Way, in Lynch Wood, where it employs 300 people, has been named in the latest Great Place to Work survey for the first time.

The best place to work award won by AB Agri, Peterborough.

It was placed 34th in the large company category.

The Great Place to Work survey ranks companies after conducting an employee survey and carrying out an audit of an organisation’s management and HR practices.

The award recognises AB Agri as having a “high trust, high engagement workplace culture”.

It praises the strength of leadership and the range of innovative, creative and effective people focused practices that create a successful workplace culture.

Afterwards, José Nobre, chief executive of AB Agri, said: “We are very proud to have achieved a Best Workplaces ranking for the first year.

“Our people are responsible for creating our culture and this award is a testament to them and their ongoing commitment to ensure AB Agri is a great place to work.

He added: “AB Agri is unique, our businesses operate across the entire food supply chain – from farm to fork.

“Our people are 100 per cent committed to influencing and improving food production, so that what we eat, and what we feed our families, is produced safely and sustainably.

“Our culture is built around these core shared values.”

AB Agri has 1,124 staff across the UK and is part of Associated British Foods.

RELATED:

New boss for Peterborough-based agricultural giant