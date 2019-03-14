Leading paint maker agrees three years lease to open distribution hub in Peterborough

A paint manufacturer is preparing to open a distribution base in Peterborough.

Anker Stuy, based in Holland, has agreed a three year lease on a 3,818 sq ft warehouse at Alpha Park, in Bretton.

It is understood the unit will serve as a base from which the company can distribute its paints and coatings to its customers across the UK.

The warehouse is also likely to be used as a processing point to mix its paints ahead of distribution.

Anker Stuy, which traces its origins back to 1898, currently has 15 outlets across the world but none in the UK.

The deal on the lease was overseen by Peterborough commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews,

Director, Julian Welch, said: "I am very pleased to have been able to assist Anker Stuy jointly with Opportunity Peterborough to identify premises in the city.

"It is another excellent example of the city being able to attract inward investment from Europe despite the ongoing Brexit chaos.

He added: "Seeking appropriate professional advice from Peterborough-based specialist advisers during the decision-making process ensured that Anker Stuy were presented with property options that ideally suited their needs."

The company has not yet responded to a request for a comment.

