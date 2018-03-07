Leading employers to attend apprenticeship fair in Peterborough

Have your say

A wealth of leading employers in Peterborough will be looking to sign up new trainees at an apprenticeship fair.

Engineering giant Perkins Engines, drinks retailer Coca Cola, the BGL Group, Skanska, XL Displays and Cambridge Regional College will be represented at the event which is being held to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

The event will take place in Central Square in the Queensgate shopping centre on Thursday (March 8) from 9am to 8pm.

A spokeswoman for the organisers the Skills Service, said: “We will be utilising the open space outside Primark.

“This event targets parents and any young people visiting the centre after school as a way to raise awareness of apprenticeships as a career pathway.

“To do this, we’ll be showcasing some key organisations in the area that have apprenticeship vacancies.

“We are giving them the opportunity to tell their story about apprenticeships and how they work for their organisations.

She added: “The week is an exciting opportunity to celebrate apprenticeships and how they benefit people, businesses, communities and our economy.”