Last chance to vote for Peterborough’s Restaurant of the Year 2018

We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Peterborough Telegraph Restaurant Of The Year 2018, and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more? The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

SEE THE FULL TOP 10 PETERBOROUGH RESTAURANTS HERE

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

So who do you want to win?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Peterborough Telegraph, out Thursday July 26, stating the full name and address of the restaurant you would like to win.

Closing date for votes is 10am, Friday, August 10, 2018. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.