KFCs in Peterborough remain partially closed after restaurants run out of chicken nationwide

KFC restaurants in Peterborough and nationwide have had to either partially or fully close to customers after they ran out of chicken and burger buns.

A number of restaurants have shut as bosses cite a 'delivery hiccup' and are still investigating how many stores have been affected.

The problems first arose at the weekend and at Hampton's KFC this morning, Monday February 19, the drive-thru remains closed and a notice informs customers that burger meals in buns are still not available.

Managers and staff are awaiting on deliveries and hope to be fully back open soon.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

The sign at Hampton's KFC today

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience, and we’re working to have all our restaurants back up and running as soon as we can!"

