KFCs in Peterborough remain closed as 'no chicken crisis' continues

KFC restaurants in Peterborough and nationwide remain largely closed for business today, Tuesday, after a supply crisis left the chain without chicken.

A number of restaurants have shut as bosses cite a 'delivery hiccup' and are still investigating how many stores have been affected.

The problems first arose at the weekend. Yesterday, Hampton's KFC drive-thru was closed and a notice informed customers that burger meals in buns were not available. Today the London Road branch in Peterborough remains completely closed.

Managers and staff are awaiting on deliveries and hope to be fully back open soon.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

The London Road KFC in Peterborough remains closed today

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience, and we’re working to have all our restaurants back up and running as soon as we can!"