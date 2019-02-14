Keen Peterborough cyclists pedal to raise cash for cancer charity

Energetic staff at Peterborough-based digital insurance broker iGO4 cycled more than 5,600 miles for charity.

More than 100 staff took part in the venture clocking up miles either on the road, using fitness tracking app Strava, or on exercise bikes provided by local wellbeing charity, Vivacity.

They helped raise £2,500 for Cancer Research UK.

The distance cycled is equivalent to riding more than six times between Land’s End and John O’Groats. The month-long challenge saw a range of timed contests and one team member even opted to use an exercise bike, instead of a chair, in team meetings.

Employees had challenged themselves to cycle a combined distance of over 5,000 miles to raise funds for the company’s charity partner for 2018, which was chosen by employee vote.

Afterwards, Bev Deans, head of HR and training, said: “Community spirit is very much part of our culture and it was great to see so many people inspired to get involved in our campaign, while having so much fun along the way.

“It was a real team effort and we’re delighted to have raised such a large amount to help combat a disease that affects everyone in some way.”