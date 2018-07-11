Jobs to go as retailer closes store in Peterborough

Have your say

A leading retailer has announced the closure of one of its Peterborough stores.

News and stationery suplier WH Smith is planning to shut its store in the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton.

A notice has been put up in the store’s window informing customers the store willclose on August 1 at 2pm.

It is not clear how many jobs will go as a result of the store’s closure.

Managers say the store was not trading viably and as the lease was ending, the decison had been taken to shut the branch.

A spokeswoman for WH Smith said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre will close on August 1 this year.

She added: “Unfortunately we are unable to continue to trade viably from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store at this time because of the lease expiry.”

The spokeswoman added: “We are unable to comment onstaff.”