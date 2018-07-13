Jobs to be created as Peterborough engineering company expands

An engineering company in Peterborough has expanded its operations in a move that is expected to create jobs.

Silo Services, in Kingscliffe Industrial Estate, King’s Cliffe Road, has built a £1million extension to its premises that will allow the company to take on larger engineering projects.

The 28-year-old company, which is one of the UK’s foremost experts in dust extraction and bulk powder handling systems, has designed and built a 8,400sq ft premises set within 0.55 hectares, adjacent to the firm’s existing site.

The building has five offices and a purpose built fabrication warehouse, which will provide space for large steel fabrications to enter through one side of the building and leave through the other.

Funding for the building has been made available by Barclays bank.

Paul Wright, managing director of Silo Services, said: “The new premises allow us further scope to expand into new markets and increase our presence in existing markets.

“We have a good workforce which will only be strengthened in the coming months.”

The company employs 14 staff and expects that to rise by six as it takes on more mechanical and electrical engineers.

Silo Services has contracts with Cemex, Hanson, London Concrete, Aggregate Industries, Breedon and a large number of independent cement suppliers and importers.

Paul Judd, area business manager at Barclays, said: “This is a great example of a Peterborough engineering company that is leading the way in its field of expertise.”

The new premises will give them the flexibility to take on large scale projects, along the lines of the ones they have completed at many UK ports that are used by exporters and importers alike.”

Geoff McDonald, business manager at Barclays, said: “The ability for any business to own their business premises opens up an avenue of opportunities to expand and take on new contracts.

“This, in turn, supports both the local and wider economy and offers those all important job opportunities, enhancing people’s careers and skills.”

Graeme McIntyre, electrical director for Silo, said: “All of the control systems for these projects are all designed and built in house.

“We offer a full installation service with commissioning of all our systems and this is undertaken by our in-house team, essentially a turn-key approach. After installation we can offer full maintenance and breakdown service based on the customers exacting requirements.”