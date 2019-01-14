Jobs created by Peterborough home care provide as demand for services grows

Have your say

Jobs are being created at a home care provider in Peterborough as demand for its services grows.

Bosses of Home Instead Senior Care Peterborough, based in in Cygnet Park, Hampton, are seeking to recruit 10 extra members of staff.

Owner Amy Kennedy said: “Our services are in such high demand that we currently have employment opportunities for a further 10 caregivers, to work across Peterborough, Oundle and the Deepings.”

She said: “Care services are in growing demand and Home Instead is a leading UK provider because we pride ourselves on the quality of care we deliver.

“Our caregivers may not always come to us with experience in the care sector but that really doesn’t matter.

She added: “Primarily we are interested in recruiting people who display the right personal qualities to become an outstanding caregiver.

“We want compassionate, caring and reliable people to join us and we will provide excellent training for the job.”

Home Instead Senior Care currently employs 65 people across the area.

Working for Home Instead can be a flexible and rewarding career option.

There are many opportunities for individuals to train and progress.

The company currently has opportunities for people interested in either elderly befriending or both care & support.

Anyone who would like to apply or requires more information about the vacancies should call Home Instead inPeterborough on 01733 333 342 or by visiting the website at www.homeinstead.co.uk/peterborough