Jobs created as retailer opens new store in Peterborough

Jobs are being created by a leading trade retailer which is about to open a new store in Peterborough.

Screwfix has recruited eight members of staff for its new store at the Discovery Business Park, in Yaxley.

Screwfix in Yaxley.

The store will officially open on July 26.

It will be the third store Screwfix has opened in the city.

Screwfix will occupy 4,025sq ft of warehouse space in the combined units 11 and 12 at Discovery Business Park.

Manager Luke Kine said: “We are proud of the contribution the new store has made to employment figures in the region.

“We’ve created eight jobs and employed people from around area.

“Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers.

“I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Yaxley.

“My team and I have already been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and look forward to working with them.”

Tradespeople and serious DIYers are invited to attend the store’s opening when they can demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to-enter competition. The winner will receive a 40in smart TV.

Throughout the launch celebration from July 26 until July 29, Screwfix will offer a 10 per cent discount on all product ranges among other store specific special offers.