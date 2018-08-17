Jobs created as kitchen manufacturer opens new warehouse in Wisbech

Have your say

A manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens has opened a new warehosue in Wisbechcreaating seven jobs.

Howdens Joinery has just agreed a 10 year lease on a 10,506 sq ft warehouse and two storey offices at Foster Business Park.

Mark Churchill, head of property services at Howdens Joinery, said: “We are very pleased to be opening at Foster Business Park as part of our ongoing expansion programme.

“We’ve been looking for the right premises in Wisbech for some time and this epot will enable us to grow our local business. The warehouse will have seven jstaff.”

The sale of the lease was overseen by commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews (BSM).

Richard Jones, director for BSM, said: “Industrial and trade occupiers are quick to snap-up units of this size.”

Howdens Joinery joins other trade counter and commercial occupiers which include Floorspan Contracts, Taymor Plumbing, Frimstone Ltd, Priden Engineering and DAF at the busienss park.