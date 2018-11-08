Jobs created as clothing retailer opens new store in Peterborough and promises giveaways

Have your say

A clothing retailer has created nine jobs with the opening of a new store in Peterborough.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is officially opening in the Dobbies Garden Centre, in Phorbres Way, Cygnet Park, Hampton, tomorrow. (Friday)

Its store will also feature its homewares Ponden Home and Country Casuals concession.

Managers of the retailer, which aims to cater for people aged 45 plus, say they will celebrate the opening with many giveaways for customers.

Keith Horsfield, area manager, said: “We are excited to welcome local people to our new store in Peterborough.

"It’s going to be a great addition to Dobbies and to the local retail mix.

The store will employ nine staff who will be a mix of full and part-time.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is owned by the Dubai-based entrepreneur Philip Day and over the last two years has acquired well known brands Jaeger, Berwin & Berwin and Austin Reed,

It has more than 380 mainstream stores throughout the UK plus its online store and employs more than 16,000 people across 1,000 UK stores.

Mr Horsfield added: "“The team have some fun activities planned to mark the opening, with lots of opportunities to win vouchers to spend on our new season collections.”

Staff will greet the first 40 customers who make a purchase in store with an Edinburgh Woollen Mill or Ponden Home goody bag.

The first 20 visitors to find golden envelopes hidden around the store will be rewarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Ponden Home and Country Casual goods.

The stores will feature some of The Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s leading men’s and ladieswear collections, including Country Rose, Isle, Honor Millburn, and James Pringle, as well as a full range of gifts and accessories.

The Ponden Home Interiors concession will include popular items such as a full bedding range, showcasing its Egyptian cotton sheet collection, Ponden Home quilts, ever popular Hotel Firm Pillows, non-iron sheeting, mattress protectors, towels and ready-made curtains, as well as an elegant selection of soft furnishings and a home style gifts range.