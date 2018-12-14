Jobs created as bakery opnes new store in Towcester

A craft bakery has created jobs with the opening of a new store in Towcester.

The popular Warrens Bakery, which is renown for its Cornish pasties, has opened in Whittons Lane.

It is the company’s second store in Northamptonshire and has created eight jobs.

The official opening of the store, which offers a restaurant area as well as a takeaway service, was carried out by the Mayor of Towcester Councillor Peter Conquest.

Afterwards, franchisee Robert Crompton said: “We were very grateful to have been joined by the Mayor to help us welcome all our new customers, who made sure our grand opening day was a huge success.

He said: “A much-needed restaurant and focused store, we are proud to serve the people of Towcester and look forward to giving back to the community over forthcoming years.”

Mr Crompton said hundreds of customers had visited the store in its first five days of opening.

Warrens Bakery was created in 1860, is based in Cornwall and claims to be Britain’s oldest Cornish pasty maker.

Mr Crompton said that more than 1,000 Cornish speciality foods had been sold from the store in the first week.

The new store is one of 70 shops operated by Warrens Bakery from Land’s End to Birmingham.

Jackie Dillon, head of franchise operations, said: “It was amazing to see our new store so well received. We look forward to opening more stores across the country.”