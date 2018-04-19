It’s time to enter the Peterborough Telegraph’s Business Awards 2018

The Peterborough Telegraph is proud to announce the launch of its 23rd annual Business Awards.

Entries are now open to the region’s premier business awards celebrating excellence in enterprise.

PT Biz Awards logo 2018

The Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 are bigger than ever before and celebrate the success of our companies of all sizes and types.

Anyone can make a nomination - it can be your own company or employer, or just your favourite business.

There are a range of categories to enter from environmental achievement, customer service, community contribution, staff engagement through to best business.

Deadline for entries is June 30 and the awards will culminate in a celebration dinner and presentation on November 23 at the East of England Arena and Events Centre. There will be a celebrity guest speaker, whose identity will be revealed soon.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2017 . Young Entrepreneur Awatd - Terry Jones with winner Raj Regmi EMN-171118-012655009

Chris Collier, chair of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards judges, said: “The judges are looking forward to seeing many quality applications and finding some more hidden gems for the 2018 awards.

“We would encourage businesses to enter, and you never know this could lead to a spectacular win at the awards evening.”

You can keep in touch with the latest awards news on Twitter @PTbizawards or at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk

Our headline sponsor is Peterborough Regional College and some sponsorship opportunties are still available.

Raj Regmi, the owner of the Lakeside Kitchen and Bar and the Ferry Meadows Cafe in Peternorough, who won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award last year, said: “It was a brilliant event to be involved.

“It has got me some recognition with the business community in Peterborough also has been a selling point by winning the award for the business.

He added: “It’s been a real morale booster too which has helped me grow my business.”

To enter the PT Business Awards 2018 simply contact awards organiser Linda Pritchard on 01664 412507 or at linda.pritchard@jpress.co.uk