It's Strictly a record for Peterborough's annual charity fund-raising dance extravaganza

A record £25,300 was raised for charity at a dance spectacular in Peterborough.

Former BBC Strictly Come Dancing stars Robin Windsor and Kristina Rihanoff thrilled the audience at the annual Strictly Fab u Lous black tie evening, which was organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group.

Valerya's glitter ball gymnastic and acrobatic display.

About 250 people attended the event and the money raised will be used to help the NSPCC Young People's Centre in Peterborough.

The event, sponsored by Buckles Solicitors of Peterborough, included a three-course dinner and an auction where tickets for a Robin Windsor show and FA Cup final tickets were among a host of prizes.

Audiences were also treated to a glitter ball gymnastic and acrobatic display from Valerya who has entertained audiences all over the world.

The event was hosted by Heart FM’s Kev Lawrence and Hear’say Pop GroupMember, West End performer and ITV Dancing on Ice champion, Suzanne Shaw.

Organiser of Strictly Fab u Lous, Carol Collier said: “We had a record breaking evening in terms of fund raising and the dancing from Robin and Kristina – as was the display by Valerya - were spectacular.

"This event sells out every year and all the guests are so generous with their support for a great cause.”

Over the last 20 years, the support group has raised about £900,000 for the city's NSPCC and the group was one of the East of England regional winners in the 2018 Childhood Campaign awards.

The next NSPCC event is the annual family Bike Ride on June 10 around Rutland Water. For more details visit https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do/charity-runs-cycles-and-challenges/charity-cycles/rutland-water-family-bike-ride/

This will be followed by a new black tie event – Blingo – on September 28, jointly raising funds for NSPCC & Macmillan with special guest Warwick Davis- tickets available from Carol Collier carol@tme.uk.com