Investment ensures Peterborough’s Arena can shrug off the winter

A £1 million infrastructure investment at the East of England Arena and Events Centre has paid dividends, say the venue’s bosses.

Investment in better drainage, road resurfacing, outdoor power distribution and car parking has helped ensure events can go on despite three months of snow, winds and rain.

Snow covered the Arena earlier this year.

Sally Dodds, organiser of the National Motorhome and Caravan Show, said: “The improvements to the site drainage and roadway surfaces have been instrumental in allowing our show to go ahead exactly as planned.

“This is the UK’s largest motorhome show, so it’s crucial for the site to be ready for the expected 10,000 day visitors and 6,000 campers, and to remain in good condition for the duration.”

In January, the LAMMA agricultural and machinery show was cancelled after damage at the Arena caused by heavy winds.

Ryan Moroney, the arena’s head of operations, said: “Over the last 18 months we’ve secured a number of long term agreements with festivals, consumer events and trade shows including Plantworx, Truckfest and Festival of Antiques, that require us to plan at least six years into the future.

“The confidence our clients are showing in the venue is due in part to our programme of investment.

“We’ve been able to demonstrate a long-term commitment to continuous improvement of the venue facilities, teams and infrastructure, and our clients see the benefits of long-term planning and the exceptional service they receive from our grounds and venue