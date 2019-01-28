Indian restaurant in Yaxley shut down due to illegal workers

An Indian restaurant and cocktail bar has been closed down due to hiring illegal workers, while there have also been complaints about hosting loud parties, fighting outside and use of cocaine in the premises.

Bollywood Tiger in Main Street has had its licence revoked by Huntingdonshire District Council.

A report outlining the concerns of police and council officers revealed that traces of cocaine were discovered during an inspection of the bathrooms last August, while a video posted on social media site last May allegedly showed a person snorting an unknown substance off the back of a mobile phone on top of a toilet cistern in the restaurant.

Immigration officers also established that four Bangladeshi males were illegally working within the premises, two of whom were failed asylum seekers.

This was the second time illegal workers were discovered at the restaurant, with three found back in March 2014, leading to a “substantial” civil penalty.

Residents also complained about loud music blasting out of the restaurant late into the evening past the closing time granted by the licence.

One said it was so loud their ornaments rattled, while other complaints centred on anti-social behaviour including: fights outside, littering and illegal parking.

Another person said their boyfriend had been headbutted for challenging a customer who had reversed into their car.

The Peterborough Telegraph called Bollywood Tiger today and spoke to a person who did not identify himself.

He said the only issue was to do with “immigration”, which the restaurant accepted, but that he was not aware of the other concerns raised.

He added that the council’s decision letter notifying the restaurant its licence has been revoked only mentioned immigration as a factor, and that the restaurant is currently in the process of being sold.

Bollywood Tiger was granted a licence by the council in June 2013.

A message on the restaurant’s website states: “Bollywood Tiger is closed for refurbishment till the end of January. We apologize for the inconvenience.

“Bollywood Tiger team is looking forward to see you in February.”

The restaurant’s operators have 21 days after the licence was revoked to appeal.