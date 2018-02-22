Independent shoe retailer in Peterborough wins eighth national honour in seven years

A family-run shoe retailer in the Peterborough area has won its eighth national honour in seven years.

North Shoes has been named independent family footwear retailer of the year for the second time in the Footwear Industry Awards.

It is the fifth honour secured by the independent retailer at the awards, which were launched in 2012 to highlight quality and innovation in the footwear retail industry.

It also means North Shoes, run by managing director James North, has won more accolades than any other retailer at the awards.

And this year, the business was also shortlisted in two other categories – ladies independent footwear retailer of the year and fashion independent footwear retailer of the year.

Sue Wiseman, general manager with the organisers, Datateam Business Media, said: “James and North Shoes have thoroughly deserved the success.

“James is very proactive and is always happy to speak to other retailers.

"He has been very successful with eight awards in seven years and we thank him for his continued support, not just of the awards, but of the footwear industry.”

North Shoes has branches in Market Place, Oundle, Stamford, Boune and Cambridge. Its Peterborough branch will close next month.

Mr North, the fifth generation at the helm of the family firm, collected the honour at a presentation evening in Birmingham.

He said: “We’re so proud of our record and delighted to win the independent family footwear retailer award for a second time.

"It sums up what we’re all about; a family business fitting the family - mum, dad and the kids - with their shoes.

These values are so important to us. “The awards are voted for by our peers – reps, suppliers and people in the trade. They see what we do every day in our stores and it means so much that our ethos shines through to them.”

