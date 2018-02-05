Hundreds turn out for opening of new DIY store in Peterborough

DIY giant Screwfix has officially opened its second store in Peterborough and created 13 jobs.

The store, in Lincoln Road, Werrington, was officially declared open by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor John Fox.

Bosses say the store enjoyed a successful launch weekend with hundreds of customers dropping in.

Store manager Paul Cooper said: “We chose to open a new store in Peterborough because it’s a growing area with a great trade presence.

"Many of our customers already shopped with us at our Peterborough - Fengate and Stamford stores and are delighted to see us here, as they no longer have to travel so far.

He added: "Our celebration period attracted hundreds of customers and we are looking forward to welcoming many more local people over the coming months.

"We have received fantastic support from the local community, who have all shown a keen interest in the store.

"It has been extremely exciting that we have already attracted repeat business and we are all enjoying getting to know new customers.”

“We’ve created 13 jobs and employed people from around the Peterborough area. Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers."

The new store is part of the company’s growing network of over 550 stores nationwide,