Hundreds of vacancies in Peterborough’s care sector

Care sector organisations across Peterborough are looking to fill hundreds of vacancies.

A range of those jobs will be on offer at a jobs fair that will be held at Peterborough Town Hall on Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Companies attending include Cross Keys Care, Sahara Community Care Services, Care Solutions, Your Care and Support and Age UK.

In addition, a number of companies and organisations from other sectors including retail, administration, care, customer service and warehousing sectors, will also be advertising their vacancies at the event.

The jobs fair has been organised by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Tackling Worklessness in Peterborough and is sponsored by the DWP and housing association Cross Keys Homes.

Jo Underwood, senior operations leader at Peterborough Jobcentreplus said: “The care sector is very strong in Peterborough. We will have a great selection of full and part-time positions on offer and hope many people who are looking for work will come along to see what amazing opportunities there are in care.”

Job hunters will be able to meet local employers on the day, find out what support and training opportunities are available in the city as well as browse jobs quickly and conveniently.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their CVs and dress smartly. Work Coaches from Jobcentreplus will also be available throughout the event to provide support.