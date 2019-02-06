Hundreds have huge appetite for Peterborough Biscuit

Have your say

Hundreds of representatives from businesses across Peterborough turned out for the city’s annual Biscuit event.

Staged at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, the exhibition featured displays from companies, organisations and charities across the region.

The Annas Hope stand with guest TV chef Spice Queen Parveen Ashraf, charity organiser Carole Hughes, Denise Curran and Alison Bromwich and film star Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis.

Organiser Edward Smith, of of Sphere Risk Health Safety Management, in Peterborough, said: “This year has been an incredible year.

“It has been another year of excellence.

“We’ve had more than 300 exhibitors and more than 3,000 visitors."

Special guests at the Biscuit included film star Warwick Davis, of Yaxley, and Peterborough's Spice Queen Parveen Ashraf, who has just started her own TV show, Indian Kitchen, on ITV on Sundays at 9.30am.

