Hundreds attend business forum’s fayre in Whittlesey

Have your say

More than 500 people turned out for a business and community fayre in Whittlesey.

The event featured an array of attractions and entertainments at the Manor Leisure Centre and Park, in Whittlesey.

Lexy Wells and Stephanie Manning with their arts and crafts. EMN-180520-175204009

The fayre was organised by the Whittlesey and District Business Forum and supported by Fenland District Council.

Afterwards, forum chairman, Joe Jennings, said: “It was a fantastic day with a brilliant attendance, with loads to do for families.

“I must thank all traders, organisers, sponsors, forum members and friends who helped in the many weeks running up to the event and on the day.

He added: “It was a tremendous effort by all.”