Huge blackout in Peterborough as lights and phone signals cut out and alarms triggered

A widespread blackout last night appears to have affected most (if not all) of Peterborough and some of the surrounding areas with house lights, street lights, the internet connection and phone lines all being cut out, while house and car alarms were also reported to be have gone off.

The Peterborough Telegraph has received numerous reports of the widespread outage at around 10.50pm last night in Woodston, Fletton, the Ortons, Eastfield, Werrington, Longthorpe, Welland, Hampton, Hempsted, Paston and Parnwell, with other places also believed to have been affected.

Once the power had returned a few minutes later UK Power Networks was inundated with messages on Twitter from residents in Peterborough wondering what had happened.

One of the replies said: "It was a fault on our high voltage network which our engineers are still investigating."

Another said: "We had a large power cut affecting the area. We have managed to divert supplies, restoring all properties."

A further response said further issues were not expected.

Despite the widespread inconvenience there were some attempts at humour.

Kevin Jeffery wrote on Twitter: "Someone put 50p in the meter."

Terry Harris also tweeted: "If there is an unexpected fault that causes thousands to be without power again, (peterborough) can you please let every millennial know in advance via Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp and text message. TIA."