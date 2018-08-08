Housing association in Peterborough is ranked among UK’s top 10 best landlords

Have your say

A leading housing association has been named among the top 10 best landlords in the UK.

The Longhurst Group has been ranked in ninth placed by national magazine 24housing in its top 50 Landlords feature.

The agency, which acquired the Axiom Housing Association, of Netherton, Peterborough, in July, owns and manages more than 22,500 homes across the Midlands and East of England.

Julie Doyle, chief executive of Longhurst Group, said: “We are delighted to have been rated so highly by our peers and the judging panel.

“To be seen as one of top 10 social housing landlords highlights our significant progression as an organisation.

She added: “Colleagues right across the group have contributed to these fantastic results and we are extremely proud of this recognition.”

Judges praised it for its ‘clear strategy for growth and development’.

The agency has also been ranked as the 31st largest builder in the housing sector by Inside Housing Magazine.

