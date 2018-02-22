Housebuilder moves into Peterborough as it looks to expand its regional developments

A leading housebuilder has opened a new base in Peterborough to co-ordinate its developments across the region.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire has agreed a lease on a two storey office building in the Office Village complex at Cygnet Park, in Hampton business district.

The housebuilder will occupy a 4,844 sq ft building to cover what it regards one of the country’s strongest growth areas.

Adam Knight, operations director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “The patch we will be covering from our new office at Cygnet Park is all of Cambridgeshire, plus Stamford to the north, south to St Neots and sweeping west across to Thrapston.

“Peterborough was the logical place to locate an office as it has such strong transport links giving access to serve this growth area.”

Richard Jones, director of Barker Storey Matthews, which were the sole agents under instruction, said: “For companies who’ve not been located in Peterborough before, there is no doubt that the city’s road network and onward access to all the compass points of the UK is a major attraction.

"Transport links are one of Peterborough’s most valuable commercial assets - something property agents here never take for granted.”