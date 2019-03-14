Homes developer in Peterborough agrees land deals worth £15 million

A Peterborough-based homes developer has completed three major land deals worth a total £15 million

Linden Homes Midland, based in Southgate Park, Bakewell Road, has bought sites across the region that will allow the construction of 330 homes.

The homes, a mix of two, three and four-bedroom, are expected to start becoming available to buy by the end of this year.

The sites are in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire.

Mepal Road in Sutton near Ely will offer 77 family homes, with ground works due to start imminently and the first homes due for completion in November.

Land has also been acquired in Deeping St James and a planning application for 145 homes is currently under consideration by South Kesteven District Council . If approved, work will start in the summer.

Some 108 homes are to be built at Cardington in Bedford with construction expected to start in May.

Linden Homes Midlands' managing director Trevor Dempsey said: “I am delighted to announce these three land acquisitions which will see a fantastic range of new homes in areas of the region we are already familiar with, and which we are also well-known in.

"My thanks to the various teams who have worked on these projects so far, the result of which will offer help to meet the needs of our discerning customers in these locations.”