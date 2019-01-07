Home builder in Peterborough makes vital appointment

Have your say

A developer has just announced a senior appointment as the company seeks to expand its operations.

Bellway Eastern Counties, which has opened a new divisional office in Percy Road, Huntingdon, has named Jonathan Wells as its Land Manager.

He will head up the company’s search for new sites in Cambridgeshire, East Northamptonshire, Rutland, Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

He said: “As one of the first appointments within the team it is certainly an exciting time to be at the forefront of the business and be a major part of its growth plan.

“We’ve got a rapid growth plan in place. This will be achieved by acquiring land in prime locations across the region.”

Bellway nationally is concentrating its expansion in the east of England and around London.