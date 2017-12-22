Holiday giant revives iconic catchphrase in ad campaign

Peterborough-based holiday giant Thomas Cook is to revive an iconic advertising catchphrase that was first used 33 years ago.

The travel operator, which employs 1,100 people at its offices in Westpoint, Lynch Wood, is bringing back the “Don’t just book it, Thomas Cook it” motto in its new year marketing drive.

Thomas Cook is to revive its famous advertising strapline.

The strapline was created in 1984 and used in Thomas Cook’s marketing until 1993. It returned from 2008 to 2013 but was dropped when bosses felt it no longer met the company’s goals.

A spokeswoman said: “We asked our customers for the best articulation of what we’re trying to achieve and the slogan was the number one response. It is still very well recognised and remains a powerful asset for our brand in the UK, so we decided to bring it back.”

Chris Chalmers, marketing director at Thomas Cook UK, said: “By bringing it back we wanted to remind customers we’re here for every part of their holiday, not just when they book it.”

The campaign will run across TV, social, digital and in store throughout the year and will feature two adverts.

One is called The Man and is set to I Am The Cool by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. It is family focused and aims to show how a holiday creates never to be forgotten memories. It will be aired on TV during the adverts in Secret Life of Five Year Olds on Holiday tonight. The other, called The Chase, uses a kiss chase game to show how a holiday allows people to fall in love. It is set to Jim Copperthwaite’s The Dancers and was aired during Coronation Street on Christmas Day.